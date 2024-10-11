Rafa Marquez, Chicharito and the 25 best Mexico players of the 21st century - ranked

Despite recent struggles, the glory days were remarkable, and the players who led Mexico over the last 25 years are celebrated

There’s a growing fear among Mexico fans: will the glory days ever return? El Tri has historically won continental titles and competed fiercely in the Americas, despite a repetitive cycle of early World Cup exits.

The group-stage elimination in the 2022 World Cup and ongoing disappointments in major tournaments have led to a revolving door of managers and players, as El Tri searches for a star to regain its status as a top team in the region and among the world’s elite.

The glory days were truly remarkable, however, and the figures who led Mexico then are still celebrated. Many remain in the sport, either pushing Mexico forward on the field or taking on roles in coaching and management.

No matter their current station, there were many players to celebrate over the past 25 years, starting just after Mexico’s 1999 Confederations Cup triumph. GOAL is on hand to rank the top 25...