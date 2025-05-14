Everything you need to know about Quinten Timber's salary details playing for Feyenoord

Dutch midfielder Quinten Timber is a product of the Ajax academy, having previously spent six seasons at the youth level with Feyenoord as well. He made his Jong Ajax debut in 2018 before moving to Utrecht in 2021. A year later, Timber returned to Feyenoord, becoming Utrecht’s most expensive outgoing transfer at the time.

At Feyenoord, Timber immediately established himself in midfield, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Known for his technical skills, midfield control, and leadership qualities, he earned the captain’s armband at just 23 years old during the 2024-25 season.

Timber’s current contract with Feyenoord runs until 2026, and although he is not among the top earners at the club, he remains a loyal and vital presence in the squad.

So, exactly how much does he earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross