‘Say that to my face!' - Quinten Timber slams Feyenoord boss Robin van Persie for failing to 'protect' players & says he wants transfer in shocking outburst

The simmering tensions at De Kuip erupted into open warfare on Sunday, completely overshadowing the Rotterdam derby. Feyenoord’s painful 4-3 defeat to city rivals Sparta Rotterdam - decided by a last-second winner from Joshua Kitolano after the hosts had fought back from a two-goal deficit - became a footnote as the conflict between head coach Van Persie and his star midfielder Timber took centre stage. Timber, who was controversially dropped to the bench amid talks regarding an imminent transfer, lashed out at his manager’s pre-match justification for the decision, signalling an irrevocable breakdown in their relationship.
Van Persie had explained his team selection by publicly questioning Timber’s "work ethic" and "intention" during training sessions. This public dressing down infuriated the midfielder, who requested to speak to the media immediately after the final whistle to set the record straight. Speaking to ESPN, Timber expressed his dismay at being hung out to dry by his coach.
"I just read about what was said before the match," Timber fumed. "I think that's a bit of a shame. That it has to go this way. It has happened a few times now that the trainer does not protect the player. In this case, with me. There is a limit. It is happening again now."