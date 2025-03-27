'It's quarter of a billion pounds worth of talent!' - Gary Neville stunned by Liverpool's contract mismanagement as Arne Slot faces losing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk for nothing this summer
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed his shock at Liverpool's handling of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk's deals.
- Liverpool could lose three key players for free
- Alexander-Arnold closing in on Real Madrid move
- Neville shocked by Liverpool's lack of action