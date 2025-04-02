The quadruple is on! Ousmane Dembele rescues PSG from shock cup exit to minnows Dunkerque - and they're just one win away from setting incredible record that's stood for over THIRTY YEARS
PSG survived an almighty scare in the Coupe de France as they booked their place in the final of the competition, keeping their quadruple hopes alive.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Dembele scores twice in 4-2 victory
- Can wrap up Ligue 1 title on Saturday
- Have also equalled Milan's stunning away record