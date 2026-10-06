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PSG's €2 billion stadium masterplan revealed as final decision looms
Decision time for PSG
PSG will spectacularly announce the location of their future stadium in the coming weeks following an ultimate meeting with three candidate cities. First announced four years ago, the project for a new major stadium is finally entering a decisive phase. According to reports from Le Parisien, a definitive verdict regarding the massive infrastructure project is now very close.
The capital club fully intends to announce their final choice at the end of this highly anticipated meeting to finally put an end to the suspense. It is time for Les Parisiens to make a firm decision on this complex dossier, exactly as was promised at this same time last year.
- AFP
The Parc des Princes battle
For years, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has consistently pressured Paris City Hall to allow a permanent purchase of the Parc des Princes. The ownership firmly intends to transform the historic venue into a modernised, expanded stadium surrounded by an environment dedicated to the capital club's colours. The door seemed to open during the recent municipal campaign, but the reality of the final price, the actual costs, and the development project proved to be very different.
Despite these hurdles, Paris City Hall insists that discussions "are moving in the right direction," according to whispers following the recent Paris Council. They envision a monumental urban development project that would completely revolutionise the landscape from Porte d'Auteuil to Porte de Saint-Cloud.
A staggering €2 billion
Behind the scenes, architects are currently working tirelessly to present a proposed stadium project that boasts a massive 70,000-seat capacity. The costs involved are staggering, as the ambitious plans require covering the adjacent Parisian ring road to construct a large public esplanade. This new space would house essential club buildings, a dedicated museum, the official club shop, and various sports grounds, including the padel courts so dear to Al-Khelaifi.
This grand vision comes with a truly monumental overall price tag. The total bill, which includes the outright purchase of the stadium, the extensive construction works, and the surrounding urban developments, is estimated to reach €2 billion.
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Choosing between three rival cities
While staying at the Parc des Princes remains the absolute priority for most supporters, PSG are giving no clear indication of their future choice. The alternative projects located in the suburban towns of Poissy and Massy still exist and remain firmly on the table. Both of these viable suburban options present their own distinct advantages and disadvantages for the club's long-term future.
The final verdict could ultimately depend on securing a final agreement with Paris City Hall over a permanent sale. The local government initially refused to sell the stadium outright, but they will probably have to concede to allow Qatar to purchase the legendary Parisian venue and keep the team at home.
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