PSG player ratings vs Inter: Desire Doue, take a bow! Teenager runs riot in Champions League final rout as Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia grab goals in Munich mauling

The 19-year-old forward was untouchable as Luis Enrique's side strolled to victory against the Italian giants

Desire Doue put in a phenomenal performance in the Champions League final as he fired Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-0 win against Inter on Saturday. Silky smooth, decisive and just a delight to watch, the 19-year-old was involved in three goals before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined in on the fun and then Senny Mayulu, fresh off the bench, netted a fifth as Luis Enrique's men obliterated their opponents in Munich.

PSG dominated possession from the off but initially had a hard time carving a way through an Inter side that looked well set up. As soon as the Nerazzurri backline dozed off, though, the French side sprung into action as Doue slipped in to space to meet a Vitinha through ball. The young winger did a tremendous job of turning and squaring to Achraf Hakimi to tap in with ease in the 12th minute.

By the 20th minute, PSG were looking comfortable, and Ousmane Dembele drove forward as they hit Inter on the break before sending it over to Doue on the other side of the Inter box who lashed in with the help of a deflection off of Federico Dimarco.

Luis Enrique's team were fired up, looking quicker and stronger as they beat their opponents to virtually every ball. Doue almost set up a third just before the break, sending a dangerous ball to the back post for Dembele, again capitalising on Dimarco's weakness, but he couldn't hit the target. They showed they were still out for blood after the restart, too, when Kvaratskhelia drove into the box and lashed wide of the target. He had another great chance a few minutes later, but missed once more.

IIt was no surprise that the electrifying Doue was the man to deliver the third goal, slotting into the bottom corner to round off a fantastic move that saw Vitinha combine expertly with Dembele in the build up. Doue is the first player to be directly involved in three or more goals in a Champions League final - and he did it all in 65 minutes.

Kvaratskhelia made sure the fun continued without Doue as he chased down a Dembele pass and fired home. Then, less than three minutes after coming off the bench, 19-year-old Mayulu blasted in off the post to round off perhaps the most one-sided final the Champions League has ever seen.

