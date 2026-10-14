PSG player ratings vs Man City: Ousmane Dembele dazzles as clinical Parisians stun the Etihad

PSG delivered a tactical clinic in transition, exploiting City's high line with devastating efficiency to claim a 4-2 win. The Parisians were ruthless in the opening period, silencing the Etihad crowd by racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time.
Despite City’s sustained pressure and 54% possession, Luis Enrique's side remained compact, recording 26 clearances and 12 interceptions to stifle the home side's rhythm.
While Erling Haaland threatened a second-half comeback with a brace, PSG’s ability to find the net at crucial moments ensured they maintained control. The visitors were significantly more efficient than their hosts, scoring four times from just nine shots on target.
This result moves PSG to the top of the Champions League table with two wins from two, highlighting their growing maturity on the European stage under Enrique's stewardship.
GOAL rates PSG's players from Etihad Stadium...