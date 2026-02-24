PSG player Achraf Hakimi ordered to stand trial for alleged rape

Hakimi reacted to the news in a statement on X: "Today, an accusation of rape is enough to justify a trial even though I contest it and everything demonstrates that it is false. I calmly await this trial which will allow the truth to come out publicly."

As reported by Ouest-France, the PSG player's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has said: "A trial is ordered in the presence of an accusation that rests solely on the word of a woman who obstructed all investigations, who refused all medical examinations and DNA tests, who refused to allow the use of her mobile phone, who refused to give the name of a key witness."

More to follow.