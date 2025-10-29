PSG determined to lure Barcelona's prized academy asset in free transfer as contract nears end

According to Mundo Deportivo, PSG have set their sights on Juan Hernandez, one of Barcelona’s most promising academy players, as they look to strengthen their midfield options with youthful talent. The 18-year-old has been training regularly with Hansi Flick’s first team in recent weeks and even featured on the senior matchday squad earlier this month, underlining his growing importance within the club’s setup.
However, with his current contract expiring on June 30, 2026, and no renewal agreement yet finalised, the Catalan giants risk losing another La Masia graduate to a European rival. Hernandez’s situation has reportedly alerted several clubs, with PSG leading the chase for his signature and preparing to make a move if renewal talks fail to progress in the coming months.