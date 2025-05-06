Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
PSG considered giving manager's job to Mikel Arteta as L'Equipe publishes shock revelation before Arsenal's do-or-die Champions League meeting with Ligue 1 champions

Paris Saint-Germain considered appointing Mikel Arteta as their head coach in 2023, before eventually acquiring Luis Enrique.

  • PSG wanted Arteta two years ago
  • Played for Les Parisiens in the 2001-02 season
  • Ligue 1 giants appointed Luis Enrique after firing Christophe Galtier
