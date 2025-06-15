PSG show their class! Champions League winners earn first Club World Cup win as Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha and wonderkid Senny Mayulu are among the scorers in confident win against 10-man Atletico Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain picked up their first win at the Club World Cup as they outclassed Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
- Ruiz and Vitinha scored in PSG win
- Atletico had Alvarez goal disallowed
- PSG face Botafogo next