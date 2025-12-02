PSG Champions League final hero Desire Doue receives 2025 Golden Boy award as Lionesses star Michelle Agyemang named Golden Girl

Golden Boy honours have been bestowed upon the best player under the age of 21 since 2003, with notable former winners including Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Pedri, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.
Doue has now added his name to that list, with the 20-year-old winger enjoying a memorable 2024-25 campaign. He took in 61 appearances for PSG last season, scoring 16 goals, and helped them to three major trophies.
After winning the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France, the French giants made history when claiming the Champions League crown for the first time. Doue helped them to surge over that line in a 5-0 demolition of Serie A heavyweights Inter.