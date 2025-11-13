'The problem Liverpool have got is Florian Wirtz' - Arne Slot told £116m man is standing in way of tactical solution for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool’s summer rebuild has created a fascinating but complicated tactical dilemma for Slot, with three major attacking signings all vying for prominence. Isak, Ekitike and Wirtz arrived with enormous expectations, but their profiles overlap in ways that have made it difficult for Slot to assemble a cohesive forward line. While Ekitike has adapted quickly, and Isak is still integrating following a disrupted pre-season, Wirtz has struggled to find a consistent rhythm in the Premier League.

The German international has shown flashes of creativity but has also slowed the tempo in key moments, making Liverpool’s attack feel disjointed when all three are on the pitch together. Slot has rotated heavily to avoid overloading certain zones, but the lack of a settled attacking structure has raised questions about how the manager plans to get the most from his forwards. With Liverpool still adjusting to life under a new system, the debate around finding balance in the final third has intensified.

The issue has become even more prominent due to injuries elsewhere in the squad, which have forced Slot to struggle for stability. As a result, the pressure to find a sustainable solution has grown rapidly. Yorke believes the answer is obvious and that Liverpool already possesses the personnel to fix the issue if Slot is willing to take a risk.