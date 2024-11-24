Orlando Pride defeat Washington Spirit, winning the NWSL Shield and NWSL Championship in the same historic season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In front of a sold out crowd at CPKC Stadium, in historic fashion, the Orlando Pride defeated the Washington Spirit 1-0 to win the 2024 NWSL Championship. Barbra Banda's goal just before halftime made all the difference, as the Pride concluded their near-perfect season and lifted Brazil legend Marta to a league title.

This was expected to be a chippy, electric, and high-stakes final, and all of that was true, and more, on Saturday night. It was a battle of the two best teams in the 2024 NWSL season, with storylines such as Marta playing for her first NWSL Championship, and the sensational rookie class on the Washington Spirit.

The victory went to the Pride, who earned their first NWSL title - after starting the season unbeaten in 23 straight games. Winning the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship in the same season is a massive accomplishment, because it's all about consistency in the regular season - and when it comes to the playoffs, truly anything can happen.

In front of Marta's mother, the Orlando Pride hoisted the 2024 NWSL Championship trophy for the first time in club history.

"I believed so much," Marta said after the match. "It’s something really special that I’ve never had in any other club. I’m so happy."