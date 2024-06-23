PrettyLittleThing PR stunt or real romance? Jude Bellingham links to Dutch model Laura Celia Valk questioned amid talk of Real Madrid star still being on exclusive dating app Raya Jude BellinghamEnglandShowbizReal MadridLaLigaEuropean Championship

Jude Bellingham is being romantically linked to Dutch model Laura Celia Valk, but that may just be clever PR from fashion brand PrettyLittleThing.