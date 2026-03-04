'It wasn't pretty' - Christian Chivu admits Inter were sub-par in bore Como draw as Cesc Fabregas insists his side should have won semi-final clash

Chivu offered a blunt assessment of his side's performance following a turgid 0-0 draw against Como. In a match defined by tactical caution, the Nerazzurri struggled to impose themselves on the hosts, failing to register a single shot on target in the entire match. Speaking after the final whistle, the Romanian was quick to admit that the display did not meet the usual standards expected of the Milanese giants as they navigated a difficult evening disrupted by key absences.
The visiting side lacked their usual spark, leading Chivu to be honest about the quality of the encounter. "Every match we have some emergencies, I had to make some changes and for the first time I put two attacking midfielders behind the striker," Chivu explained during his post-match analysis. "We must make a virtue of necessity. But it wasn't an Inter match and it wasn't even pretty to watch."