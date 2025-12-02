Presenter Laura Woods taken ill while presenting England Women's friendly with Ghana in worrying scenes during ITV broadcast

Woods has blazed a trail in sports broadcasting, and has twice been voted the Sports Journalists' Association Presenter of the Year. She began her career as a runner on Sky Sports before working her way up to present some of the biggest fixtures in world football.

In 2022, she encouraged young women to be themselves, as they aspire to follow in her footsteps in an interview with The Guardian.

She said: “When you look at broadcasting from the outside in it can look quite daunting and as if it is a very difficult nut to crack, and it is. You have to be in the right place at the right time but you also have to be ready for it and be confident as well. And confidence comes from practice, it really does. You are never going to wake up one day and be very, very good at something straight away.

“The one thing I learned is that a listener or a reader or a viewer can all smell any inauthenticity and I figured that out really quickly. It wasn’t that I wasn’t trying to be me; it was more that I was struggling with the confidence a bit. But eventually I kept doing it over and over again and I got much more comfortable in my own skin. And that is the only thing you have got that no one else has – your own personality, your own way of doing things. It sounds like a cliche – just be yourself – but you really have to do that.”

On potential criticism, she added: “I used to read all my tweets, when I had much fewer followers, and I used that for instant feedback, whether it was good or bad, and I found it addictive. I went on it straight away after I had done something and it became a bit like a sounding board for whether or not I had made a mistake. But I once interviewed a football manager who said: ‘You can’t get too high with the highs and you can’t get too low with the lows’ and I now use social media in that way too.

“You know, let it be. If someone has something bad to say about you, you don’t actually have to let it in. I take time away from it, I don’t read all of it. I find myself typing a response and then I delete it and go: ‘Why get involved in this now?’ It is a bit like seeing a fight or an argument and you don’t need to get involved. You can just walk away and have a great day.”