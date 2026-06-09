Mexico's World Cup-bound striker Raul Jimenez leaves Fulham on free transfer but could be set for immediate move to another English club
Fulham release veteran marksman
The West London club have officially confirmed the departure of the 35-year-old centre-forward following the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Wolves have already dispatched a dedicated delegation to Mexico in an ambitious bid to convince their former star to return to Molineux. Despite separate interest from rival Premier League sides and boyhood side Club America, the clinical striker is now locked in advanced talks over a dramatic return to the West Midlands.
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Edwards demands elite standards
Wolves are determined to convince their former talisman to spearhead their upcoming campaign as they target an immediate return to the top flight. Head coach Rob Edwards wants Jimenez to bring top-tier leadership to Molineux, working alongside fellow veteran Kieran Trippier to guide a developing squad. The former England full-back completed his transfer on Monday, with Edwards viewing both seasoned figures as essential components to build promotion contenders.
Molineux legacy awaits revival
Jimenez previously enjoyed a five-year spell in the West Midlands after initially arriving on loan from Benfica in 2018. Before his £5 million switch to Fulham in 2023, he established himself as a club legend with 57 goals in 166 appearances. Crucially, his tally of 40 top-flight strikes firmly cements his status as Wolves' all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League era, making his potential homecoming an incredibly popular prospect.
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World Cup opener beckons
The forward’s immediate focus shifts to international duties as co-hosts Mexico launch their World Cup campaign against South Africa on Thursday. Named alongside Santiago Gimenez, Armando Gonzalez, Julian Quinones, and Guillermo Martinez as one of five out-and-out strikers in Javier Aguirre's squad, Jimenez will look to build sharp momentum before demanding Group A fixtures against South Korea and the Czech Republic.