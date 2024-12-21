Premier League ‘Team of 2024’ named as Man Utd star joins Mo Salah & Cole Palmer in XI - but no Bukayo Saka!

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeePremier League ‘Team of 2024’ named as Man Utd star joins Mo Salah & Cole Palmer in XI - but no Bukayo Saka!Premier LeagueManchester UnitedC. PalmerM. SalahErling HaalandJ. McGinnRodriM. OedegaardM. KerkezGabrielW. SalibaD. DalotE. MartinezManchester CityArsenalChelseaAston VillaBournemouthLiverpoolBukayo Saka misses out on Robbie Savage's Premier League Team of 2024, but three of his Arsenal team-mates are included.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSavage names Premier League Team of 2024Palmer & Salah included alongside Man Utd starSaka miss out on the listFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱