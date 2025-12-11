Salah signed a two-year contract extension earlier this year, but recent events have thrown his long-term commitment into doubt. Despite his status as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever forwards, many have asked why he chose to air frustrations publicly at such a sensitive moment in the club’s season, while Jamie Carragher believes the timing was deliberate, to send a strategic message to the board. And with the Africa Cup of Nations call-up imminent, some believe he may have already played his final match for Liverpool.
‘Why not? - Former Premier League striker names shock winger as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool
Salah’s future in doubt as rift with Liverpool's deepens
Radzinski: 'Anything can happen'
Speaking in an interview with ComeOnabout Liverpool’s delicate situation, Radzinski insisted the Reds need not panic, even if their talisman departs.
"It's a very funny situation over at Liverpool, so it's hard to judge from the outside. We don't know what's going on at the training ground," he said. "I think they have enough players. I think they've done, in my eyes, fantastic deals in the summer. I just don't think the players who they brought are performing at the moment, but it probably has nothing to do with their personalities or whatever. It's just sometimes when you come from a different competition, different teams, not every team suits every player. This is how it is."
Then came his eyebrow-raising suggestion: Harry Wilson.
"Harry Wilson to Liverpool, why not? If he can perform this well for Fulham," he suggested. "Before Mohamed Salah became one of the greatest players in the Premier League, he had to move to a few other clubs as well. At Chelsea, he was not really rated and he had to go to Italy only to come back to the Premier League to be exceptionally fantastic. Anything can happen. The sky is the limit.
"It's all up to the individual himself and obviously the chemistry together with the manager at that moment and the way the team is playing. If you come to a team and you start playing a new formation and style, it's going to be strange for your head. So you're going to have to adapt to that as well. But, Wilson can do it."
Wilson expected to leave Fulham
Radzinski went further, suggesting Fulham may already have accepted losing their star winger in the summer, who has just over six months left in his current deal.
"If the contract has not been signed until now, it is unlikely it will be signed. The fans should be concerned because Harry Wilson is a really important player," he opined.
"This suggests the management was not up to scratch, I'm guessing. If you know you have such talent and someone who can perform this well for so many years, you don't wait until December to think about a contract extension. You do that last season in December. So, I'm almost sure that Harry Wilson is going to be leaving."
Praising Wilson’s technique and vision, he said: "You see the goal, the way you think about making that pass and then making that shot that he did with the outside of his foot. This is of the highest quality in the Premier League. This is something only the top 5% can think about and then execute as well. He's fantastic. He will be missed and unfortunately, he will be leaving. You know already now that he's not going to be wearing Fulham colours from next summer."
What comes next?
While Wilson’s potential move is one storyline, the most seismic plot centres on Saudi Arabia’s growing confidence in landing Salah. Saudi Pro League chief executive Omar Mugharbel confirmed the league’s interest, calling Salah "welcome" and naming him among their primary targets. According to The Telegraph, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are already preparing substantial offers. One senior figure was quoted as saying: "We are absolutely convinced that Mo Salah will come to Saudi. No doubts about it. We don’t know if it will be January, in the next market, or next summer."
The next chapter in the saga will unravel on Saturday when Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League. It will be Salah’s final match before joining Egypt for AFCON, and his place in the starting XI could speak volumes. If he starts, tensions may be easing. If he is benched for a fourth straight match, Saudi clubs will sense their moment.