Premier League promotion push? Wrexham get Championship ‘play-offs’ prediction from ex-Wales international as Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have Red Dragons ‘flying’
Wrexham are capable of challenging for a play-off spot in the Championship, says Robbie Savage, with a Premier League push on the cards.
- Closing on top-two finish in League One
- Ambitious co-chairmen will spend again
- Ultimate goal is to reach the top-flight