Which Premier League players are at Copa America 2024?

All the Premier League players at Copa America 2024 - listed.

The Premier League will be supplying Copa America 2024 with a sizeable amount of players.

Fulham top the chart with five players, while Manchester City - who have as many as 14 players in Euro 2024 squads - has just one representative here.

Similarly, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have but only a couple of players at the Copas this year.

Nation-wise Argentina would have as many as 10 players in their squad contracted with Premier League clubs for the 2024-25 season, while Brazil and the United States men's national team (USMNT) have seven and six players from the English top-flight respectively.

Peru, Chile, Venezuela, Panama, and Bolivia do not have any Premier League players in their squad; and there are no players from neither Brentford, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Everton, or Southampton.

GOAL takes a look at the club-wise list of Premier League players in the USA.