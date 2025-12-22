Premier League legend fires Morgan Rogers warning to England stars Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer before 2026 World Cup

Former England and Aston Villa striker Heskey has thrown his support behind Rogers, insisting the midfielder should be seriously considered as a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup. Heskey believes Rogers’ recent Premier League form has elevated him from a promising squad option into a genuine contender for a key role in Tuchel’s plans.
Rogers has enjoyed an outstanding festive period with Aston Villa, producing decisive performances at a crucial stage of the season. His influence was underlined during Villa’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United, scoring two goals and proving to be the driving force behind Unai Emery’s side.
With England building towards the 2026 World Cup in North America under Tuchel, competition for attacking midfield places is intensifying. Heskey’s comments suggest that established names such as Bellingham and Palmer may face real pressure if Rogers continues his upward trajectory.