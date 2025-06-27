Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Premier League to introduce substitution interviews during 2025-26 TV coverage as part of 'US-style innovations'

Premier League coverage is set for a dramatic shift in 2025-26, as broadcasters will gain unprecedented access to players and dressing rooms. Substituted stars will now be interviewed pitch-side during live games, with cameras joining goal celebrations and briefly entering locker rooms in a move inspired by American sports broadcasting.

  • Substituted players to give live touchline interviews during matches
  • Cameras allowed on pitch for goal celebrations in new season
  • Changing room access granted under tight restrictions for broadcasters
