Premier League icon tells Cole Palmer to leave 'toxic' Chelsea amid Man Utd transfer links
Barry warns of Chelsea toxicity
The former Manchester City man has expressed serious concerns that the dressing room atmosphere at Stamford Bridge is actively damaging the development of Chelsea's brightest stars. Barry suggested that players like Palmer may need to look elsewhere to achieve their sporting ambitions.
“Any player wants to be playing in a settled dressing room at a settled club,” Barry explained to Midnite. “If you’re in a dressing room that is perhaps slightly toxic, it is hard to go into training and perform every day, it’s not nice. We all know the dressing room is so strong if you get two or three players starting to doubt the manager’s beliefs or his methods, it naturally creeps in. If those few players aren’t happy, they’re not going to be performing at the levels they can if something’s eating away at them, and it can leak into the whole team’s performance. If that was the case at Chelsea it would be affecting the dressing room.”
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Man Utd links and injury woes
The warnings come at a time when speculation regarding a move to Old Trafford continues to build, with reports suggesting Palmer could be tempted by a return to the North West. While the player has previously rubbished suggestions that he is looking for a way out, Barry believes the lack of a long-term plan will eventually take its toll.
“Any player, Cole Palmer and others, if they aren’t seeing a long-term settled future at Chelsea, it’s natural for them and their agents to start looking and thinking ‘where can we go and achieve things’ in what ultimately is a quick career as a football player,” Barry added.
Palmer has endured a frustrating season personally, struggling with a nagging groin injury that saw him sidelined for up to 12 weeks, though he has still managed to net nine league goals in 22 appearances.
Rosenior’s 'supply teacher' reputation
The internal state of the club reached a breaking point under Rosenior, whose brief tenure was reportedly undermined by a lack of respect from the playing squad. Disunity was rife in the dressing room, with some members of the team reportedly referring to the former manager by the stinging nickname "the supply teacher" as results began to spiral.
Barry reflected on how difficult it is for a coach to recover once the dressing room turns. “I’ve had small periods of that in my career. The manager is desperate, they can see that this player is affecting the dressing room, they want to get them out, but in football, you can’t do that overnight. Liam Rosenior wouldn’t have had a chance to do something about it,” he noted.
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Search for stability continues
For Palmer, the focus remains on regaining full fitness and securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup. However, with the Blues currently sitting in eighth in the Premier League and dealing with a scoring drought that has set unwanted historical records, the 23-year-old may find that his loyalty is tested if the club cannot find the stability that Barry insists is vital for success.