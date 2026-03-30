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Chris Burton

Premier League’s most complete right-back? Daniel Munoz told who ranks above him as Crystal Palace star is warned dream Man Utd transfer ‘might not happen’

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Daniel Munoz is considered to be one of the Premier League’s most complete right-backs, but the Crystal Palace defender has been told who ranks above him in those stakes and why a dream transfer to Manchester United “might not happen”. That assessment has been delivered to GOAL in an exclusive interview by former Eagles striker Clinton Morrison.

  • How much did Munoz cost Crystal Palace?

    Munoz moved to Selhurst Park from Genk in January 2024, with an €8 million (£7m/$9m) fee changing hands. That deal has been made to look like quite the bargain, with the 29-year-old Colombia international adjusting quickly to the demands of life in the English top-flight.

    The South American has thrived under Austrian tactician Oliver Glasner, with a 3-4-2-1 system allowing him to maraud down the right flank.

    Munoz has - with others, such as former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, having struggled to make that tactical approach work - become the poster boy for what a modern wing-back should offer to any given cause.

    He is as comfortable flying forward as he is tracking back, with a positive contribution being made at both ends of the field. Players in his position tend to excel in either the offensive or defensive department, with it rare to find a performer that blurs those lines.

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  • Daniel Munoz Jurrien Timber 2025-26Getty/GOAL

    Who is the Premier League's most complete right-back?

    Munoz has seen his stock rise considerably as a result, with plaudits raining down on the experienced Eagles star, but can he be considered the Premier League’s best in his chosen position.

    When that question was put to Morrison, the ex-Palace frontman - speaking viaFreebets.com, the home of World Cup Betting Offers - told GOAL: “It’s a good debate and a difficult one, because right-backs are very different to wing-backs. As a wing-back, whoever plays in that role, he’s probably the best wing-back. But I wouldn’t say he’s the best right-back. 

    “I’d probably say someone like Jurrien Timber - he’s been outstanding at full-back for Arsenal this season, been brilliant. So there are other full-backs probably ahead of him. But he’d be in the top four for sure in terms of what he offers Crystal Palace as a wing-back, because I think he’s been outstanding this season. And when he picked up that injury, they missed him.”

  • Will Munoz get to complete dream transfer to Man Utd?

    Munoz has nursed knee and shoulder problems this season, forcing him to sit out 14 matches across all competitions. He returned to action in Palace’s Conference League win over AEK Larnaca immediately prior to the international break.

    He will be hoping to finish the 2025-26 campaign with a flourish, which may lead to more transfer talk being generated in the next window. The buccaneering Colombian has previously stated that it would be a “dream” for him to represent Premier League giants Manchester United.

    Quizzed on whether such a move could be agreed at some stage, Morrison said: “It depends, really. He’s at an age now where he’s getting older, and Man United paying that much money for an older player… I understand the reservation. 

    “And it’s so difficult because if Glasner was going there then maybe he would have brought Munoz with him, because it would have suited that formation. But is Munoz better in a wing-back or better as a full-back? That’s the big decision. And Man United are playing with a standard full-back now, so that’s the decision you make. 

    “Listen, Munoz is a good player. It’s probably every kid’s dream to play for Man United, but that might not happen now. Man United might be shopping in a different market at this moment in time. But if it does happen, good luck to him. He’s been outstanding for Palace, but I think he’s better as a wing-back than as a full-back. And that’s a totally different role.”

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  • Daniel Munoz Crystal Palace 2025-26Getty

    Red Devils ready to spend in the summer of 2026

    United have reverted to a back four under interim head coach Michael Carrick. They may, however, be in the market for an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui in the right-back department, meaning that Munoz’s name could still be discussed in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

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