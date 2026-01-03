Why Premier League clubs have unusual kick-off times on Sunday as Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City & Chelsea face strange scheduling
Premier League's unusual scheduling
On the first full weekend of the New Year, the Premier League has scheduled a handful of matches at bizarre times that go against tradition. On Saturday, Sky Sports in the UK aired the early kick-off between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, as well as the late kick-off between Bournemouth and Arsenal. TNT Sports usually show the early kick-off on Saturday, but they have instead gained the rights to air Leeds' clash with Man Utd on Sunday at 12.30pm.
Thereafter, four games will kick off at 3pm - Everton vs Brentford, Fulham vs Liverpool, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace and Tottenham vs Sunderland - and will all air on Sky, before Manchester City welcome Chelsea at 5.30pm, also on Sky.
Why are the kick-off times unusual?
The Premier League will always attempt to give clubs a minimum of 60 hours between games, and due to midweek fixtures over the Christmas period, various matches have been moved from Saturday to Sunday.
Liverpool, Spurs, and City were all in action on Thursday, as did Brentford, Palace, Fulham, Sunderland and Leeds, which means they could not be scheduled to play again on Saturday.
Chelsea played on Tuesday, meaning they have had more rest than Sunday's opponents, but their clash with City was likely initially selected as the Super Sunday offering of the weekend. Every 3pm kick-off will be available to watch live because there is no blackout on a Sunday, unlike on a Saturday, when Football League attendances are protected. However, talks are set to take place soon that may see the Premier League and EFL remove the blackout altogether.
Midweek games to come
The Premier League has also had to be mindful of midweek scheduling ahead of a break in action, with the FA Cup's third round taking place next weekend.
In midweek, on Tuesday, West Ham meet Nottingham Forest in a six-pointer at the bottom of the table - they have thus each been scheduled to play on Saturday.
On Wednesday, there is almost a full programme of fixtures, with six games kicking off at 7.30pm, including Bournemouth's clash with Spurs and City's meeting with Brighton. At 8.15pm, Burnley face Manchester United and Newcastle play Leeds. Then, on Thursday, Arsenal face Liverpool in a heavyweight encounter at the top end of the table.
What comes next?
Fixtures are likely to go back to normal after the FA Cup third round. The Premier League will return on January 17, with the 12.30pm kick-off that day being the Manchester derby, as United face City. The late kick-off that day will see Nottingham Forest welcome Arsenal to the City Ground.
In the meantime, in the week prior, there will be the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals, with Newcastle facing Man City and the Gunners meeting Chelsea as they all attempt to reach Wembley and lay their hands on the first available trophy of the season.