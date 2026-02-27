Premier League clubs learn Real Betis' asking price for star winger as Barcelona await big transfer windfall
England’s elite are beginning to 'lose their heads'
Abde is becoming the decisive player many expected him to be when he first broke through at Camp Nou. The winger has already found the back of the net nine times in 26 appearances this term, while also providing six assists for Real Betis. This improved output has transformed him into the focal point of the Verdiblanco attack, proving he can adapt his flair into tangible results in the final third. Reports from England suggest he could become one of the biggest names in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to a report from Sport, England’s elite are beginning to "lose their heads" over the Moroccan's performances.
- AFP
Premier League giants circle for Moroccan star
Newcastle are reportedly leading the chase, though they face stiff competition from Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton. The Tyneside club is said to be the most advanced in their scouting, viewing Abde as the perfect profile to inject more dynamism into their wide areas ahead of a crucial summer window.
The interest isn't limited to the British Isles, as Serie A giants Napoli remain the primary continental rivals for his signature. Analysts believe that while Abde still needs to iron out minor inconsistencies in his final ball and maintain focus throughout the full 90 minutes, he is now physically and technically prepared to make the jump to a more demanding league. His standout displays in the Africa Cup of Nations have only further served to inflate his burgeoning reputation.
Real Betis set their demands
While Real Betis technical staff are reluctant to lose such a fundamental pillar of their starting XI, the club hierarchy is realistic about the situation. The Andalusian side reportedly rebuffed several approaches during the January window to maintain their sporting objectives, but the summer presents a different reality. Internal discussions suggest that it will be nearly impossible to reject a significant economic proposal for the player.
The price tag currently circulating in England is approximately €40 million. Furthermore, a potential move would likely see Abde command an annual salary in the region of €5m to €6m, figures that would be difficult for Betis to match. With the club aware of the 'jewel' they have on their hands, they are positioning themselves to maximise the profit from a talent that is rapidly becoming one of La Liga's most valuable commodities.
- Getty Images
Barcelona set for financial boost
The most interested spectator in this developing saga is Barcelona. The Catalan giants still retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause for their former player. This percentage was adjusted recently as part of the negotiations that saw Vitor Roque’s loan to Betis cancelled midway through the season, yet it remains a significant piece of leverage for a club still navigating a delicate financial landscape.
Should a Premier League suitor meet the €40m asking price, Barcelona would be looking at an immediate €8m injection into their coffers. For a club constantly looking to balance the books and comply with La Liga’s strict salary cap regulations, the resurgence of Abde represents an unexpected but welcome transfer windfall. As the summer approaches, all eyes will be on the Benito Villamarin to see which Premier League heavyweight blinks first.