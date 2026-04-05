Premier League club tipped to take ‘huge gamble’ on Ange Postecoglou despite ‘terrible’ record in trophy-winning Tottenham spell and 39-day stint at Nottingham Forest
Controversial track record at Spurs and Forest
According to a report from Football Insider, Postecoglou is assessing his options ahead of the summer following a highly damaging stint at Forest. Despite securing the Europa League trophy, his time at Tottenham ended in a dismal 17th-place finish, costing him his job. The Australian's subsequent move to the City Ground proved even more catastrophic, lasting just eight games before he was dismissed. Now, as clubs across the English top flight prepare for administrative changes, recruitment departments are left weighing his "Angeball" philosophy against the severe defensive vulnerabilities exposed during his turbulent time in the division.
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Tactical rigidity raises major concerns
Former Tottenham scout Mick Brown has issued a stark warning to clubs considering the manager, pointing out his refusal to adapt his high-line tactics. Speaking to the publication, Brown stated: “He’s still very highly thought of, but his record in the Premier League is terrible. His teams were giving goals away left, right and centre, and he refused to adapt or change his style even when things were going badly wrong for him. That’s not the sign of a good manager, and it should be a concern for whichever club goes for him next because if they’re in trouble, he won’t get them out. It should be a major concern for these clubs despite the fact, like I say, he is still highly thought of. It would be a huge risk to gamble on him.”
Potential Premier League landing spots
With several vacancies anticipated at the end of the season, Postecoglou is keeping a close eye on situations at Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, and Fulham. These clubs could be seeking a high-profile figure, yet his statistical footprint makes him a polarising candidate. He averages a mere 1.30 points per game across 81 Premier League matches. While the allure of the top tier remains strong, data suggests his high-octane football is a difficult sell. Teams are often more focused on survival or defensive solidity than aesthetic appeal, leaving boards hesitant to appoint a manager who struggles to compromise his attacking principles.
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Sensational Celtic return on the cards
If Premier League interest fails to materialise, a return to Glasgow could be the ideal scenario to rebuild his fractured reputation. Celtic are currently under the interim guidance of Martin O’Neill, and the hierarchy are actively searching for a permanent successor to take charge after the current campaign. A reunion at Parkhead would see him return to a fanbase that still hold him in exceptionally high regard. However, financial constraints could prove a significant hurdle.