Premier League or Champions League? Top 2026-27 trophy pick from Arsenal ‘Invincible’ after seeing 22-year wait for title glory brought to a close by Mikel Arteta

Asked if Champions League glory is becoming the main focus for Arsenal, after scratching their Premier League title itch, ex-Gunners star Aliadiere - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “In my eyes, yeah, it is. I think last season was all about the Premier League. If we win the Premier League, I'd be happy, I don't really mind about the rest.

“But now we've done that, we're back, we're champions again, I think finally winning that first Champions League trophy will be amazing. So I won't say, ‘oh, that's my priority and I don't care about the Premier League now, let's just go all in for the Champions League’. But I do feel now if I had to pick for next season, I'd probably go for the Champions League.

“We've been so close in the last couple of seasons. And now this next season, this next one coming, hopefully it’ll be the one.

“Even so, it’s going to be a tough challenge again. I think when you look at all the teams, Madrid, Barcelona, Munich, all them teams that are going to strengthen their squad over the summer, it will be a tough one. But if I could, if I had to pick, I'd probably go for the Champions League.”