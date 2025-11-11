Premier League approves Arsenal request to push forward clash with Everton after Mikel Arteta's 'doesn't make sense' outburst

On Tuesday, Arsenal and Palace confirmed that the Premier League has accepted their respective requests to reschedule the games for December 20.
The statement from Arsenal read: "Our Premier League match at Everton in December has been rescheduled, with the fixture at the Toffees' new Hill Dickinson Stadium now taking place on Saturday, December 20 at 8pm. This match was previously scheduled for Sunday, December 21. However, the EFL scheduled our Carabao Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 23 due to the Eagles’ participation in the UEFA Conference League. When that fixture was officially scheduled, and before tickets went on sale for our away game at Everton, we opened dialogue with the Premier League and Everton Football Club to request a change of date to avoid playing two matches in the space of 48 hours. As a result, the match has moved to Saturday, December 20. Playing two matches within a 48-hour period contravenes FIFA recommendations, which have established a consensus for a minimum of 72 hours' rest between games. This recommendation is in place to protect player health and fitness. Recovery time between matches is especially important during busy periods of the season, such as December."
Palace's statement said: "Crystal Palace's Premier League fixture away to Leeds United in December has been moved. The fixture, which was due to take place on Sunday, 21st December, will now kick off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday, 20th December, our final league game before Christmas. The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. This followed a club request with the Premier League, due to the scheduling of our Carabao Cup tie away to Arsenal on Tuesday, 23rd December."