'It is an honour, not unfair!' – Why Portugal's Fábio Silva refuses to compete with idol Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund striker Fabio Silva celebrated his return to the Portugal national team following a two-year international absence. Thriving in Germany after earlier learning spells in the Premier League, the 24-year-old forward expressed complete eagerness to work under newly appointed manager Jorge Jesus.

Despite facing fierce attacking competition alongside Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix, Fábio Silva views his recall as a crucial stepping stone.

He aims to prove his worth in tactical meetings and establish himself as a permanent international option.