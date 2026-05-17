Police probe ‘unacceptable levels of violence’ after Celtic title win as officers left injured & Hearts players put in 'disturbing' position

Police Scotland has called for “urgent discussions” with football authorities and local government after officers were injured while attempting to manage crowds in the Trongate area of Glasgow. Roughly 3,000 Celtic supporters gathered in the city centre on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the club’s latest Scottish Premiership success, but the atmosphere turned hostile as the evening progressed.
Authorities confirmed that glass bottles and other missiles were thrown at officers who were attempting to assist with a medical emergency during the gathering. Assistant Chief Constable Mark Sutherland expressed deep concern over the behavior, stating: “Urgent discussions with Celtic, wider Scottish football authorities and other stakeholders, including Glasgow City Council, is required to achieve a solution that improves public safety, reduces disruption and prevents this from happening again.”