Police arrest 63-year-old man for alleged racially motivated assault as two Brentford stars 'left bloodied' after intervening in attack

A 63-year-old man has been taken into custody following an investigation into a violent altercation on Queen’s Road in Richmond, according to The Telegraph.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday that the individual was arrested on suspicion of common assault, attempted criminal damage, and a racially aggravated public order offence. He has since been released on bail as further inquiries continue.

The authorities have also identified a second alleged victim who was reportedly subjected to racially aggravated verbal abuse during the same timeframe.

The investigation was launched after police were called to the scene at approximately 2am on Sunday, shortly after the Brentford squad had returned to London following their top-flight fixture against Leeds United.