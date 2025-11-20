The midfielder’s career took a dramatic turn in August 2023 when he tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that elevates testosterone levels, after a match against Udinese. Pogba insisted from the outset that the substance had entered his system inadvertently via nutritional supplements he believed were safe. In February 2024, the initial verdict was unforgiving, as he was handed a four-year suspension by Italy’s anti-doping authorities. Pogba appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which reduced the ban to 18 months, making him eligible to return from March 2025. Earlier this year, once his suspension had officially run its course, Monaco offered the 2018 World Cup winner a path back. Pogba accepted the offer and signed a two-year contract, pledging to rebuild both his form and reputation.
Pogback! Paul Pogba FINALLY set to make return to football with Monaco after 26-month absence due to ban
A return few thought possible
- AFP
Training breakthrough and imminent selection
This week brought the breakthrough everyone at Monaco had been waiting for. According to L'Equipe,Pogba trained fully with the squad on Thursday, completed the session without complication, and is expected to do the same on Friday. Provided he emerges from both days unscathed, he will travel with the team to Rennes and is expected to play. Monaco plan to gradually increase his minutes over the coming weeks, with an eventual target of playing consecutive 90-minute matches with only three days of recovery. Pogba is desperate to get back to his best, fuelled in part by the dream of representing France at the 2026 World Cup. He has 91 caps and 11 international goals, and believes firmly that one last chapter in blue is possible if he proves himself in Ligue 1.
False dawns and frustrating setbacks
For a moment in October, it appeared Pogba’s return would come sooner than expected. There was optimism that he would make the squad to face Angers on October 18 after the international break. But a minor knock in training forced a delay. Before the most recent international break, coach Sebastien Pocognoli suggested Pogba could finally be ready to feature against Paris FC. Then disaster struck again, as just two days before the match, Pogba rolled his ankle, suffering a grade-two sprain that halted his progress once more.
Speaking in an interview with AFP on Monday, Pocognoli exercised cautious optimism regarding Pogba's return and said: "My communication will remain down-to-earth, like our internal analysis. "I said we’ll judge him based on what he offers now. That’s also out of kindness. I hope [he is close to playing]. But the last time I said that... So I'm trying not to get ahead of myself. It will happen when it's meant to happen. All I can say is that, when he's on the pitch, I see someone who is happy and focused on getting back to the top level. There's no doubt about it."
- AFP
Pocognoli’s faith and the leadership role ahead
Pocognoli has made no secret of the importance he attaches to the midfielder’s return. Monaco are sixth in Ligue 1, five points behind Marseille and trail by seven from league leaders Paris Saint-Germain. Pogba’s presence, especially his experience and technical quality, is seen as vital to closing that gap.
"During one of my first internal meetings, I spoke about the club’s legacy. I believe that leaders, like Paul, must pass on their knowledge to the next generation, to the fans, to everyone involved with the club," he stated. "These experienced players must mentor the younger ones. I have to make sure they succeed. The more leaders we have, the more the pressure is distributed. If Paul is used effectively, the group can benefit from his influence."
Twenty-six months after everything fell apart, Pogba is ready to become a footballer again, wearing the No. 8 shirt on Saturday evening.