Player of the Year! Cole Palmer receives England Men's award for outstanding 2024 performances

Cole Palmer has been honoured with the England Men's Player of the Year award for 2024, beating competition from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham.

  • Palmer bags another individual accolade
  • Was recognised as England Men's Player of the Year
  • Scored in the Euro 2024 final against Spain
