Paul Mullin Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney 2024Getty/GOAL
Gill Clark

'I'll be on the phone pretty sharpish!' - Paul Mullin vows to pester Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for another Las Vegas trip if Wrexham achieve promotion to the Championship

WrexhamP. MullinLeague OneChampionship

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has vowed to pester Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for another trip to Las Vegas if the team are promoted again.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham hoping for promotion to Championship
  • Have celebrated recent success with trips to Vegas
  • Mullin ready to pester owners for another party
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱