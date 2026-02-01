'Wow, what am I doing here!’ - Phone call from NFL legend Tom Brady left Birmingham new boy Carlos Vicente stunned

Vicente swapped Spain for Birmingham for a fee reported to be around €8 million (£7m/$9.5m), a huge outlay for the second tier, which represents the ambitions held by Blues to launch a siege on the top flight.
Speaking to club media following his arrival, Vicente revealed the role Brady had in his move to England and suggested he was star-struck when he spoke to the legendary NFL quarterback on the phone about a prospective transfer.
The 26-year-old struck 10 goals and laid on three assists for Alaves in 25 appearances in the first half of the season and represents a major coup for Birmingham. He made his Championship debut for the club on Saturday and grabbed an assist off the bench in a 2-0 win away at Oxford United, inching the club closer to the top six.