'It’s a big year for me' - After a limited 2025, it’s time for the Philadelphia Union to unleash Cavan Sullivan

Cavan Sullivan tried three celebrations and settled on none of them. Somehow, it was perfect. That's because it followed 30 minutes of the Union academy graduate just trying stuff. Some of it worked, some of it didn't, but ultimately, he was immensely effective.

It was the group stage of the U-17 World Cup, and the Philadelphia Union product had come off the bench against Burkina Faso. The U.S. really should have been comfortably ahead of the African side by the time he entered the game, but instead, they were deadlocked in the 62nd minute. Sullivan came on and immediately made the game his own.

He tucked in on the right side of an attacking three, cutting onto his stronger left foot and always looking to play forward. His first touch was a dart past a defender that didn't quite come off. The second, he took on his man, and when the defense collapsed, he made the right pass to a teammate. His third was an angled through ball that Julian Hall really should have made more of.

And after affecting the game time and time again, he had his moment. Sullivan made a late run into the box. Mathis Albert provided the pass. Sullivan controlled and poked home before careening off in celebration. It ended in hugs for a footballer who had made an immediate impact - and perhaps reminded everyone of who he is.

That was November, and three months later, Sullivan finds himself at a crucial juncture. When facing teenagers, he dominates, even in half-fit cameos off the bench. But the 16-year-old is yet to prove himself against grown men. And with his Philadelphia Union side in a state of flux, this year might just be the one where he needs to show exactly how good he can be.