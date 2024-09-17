Phil Parkinson claims Birmingham 'outbidded' Wrexham on several summer transfer targets & insists Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney 'can't compete' with Tom Brady & Co after suffering first League One loss Wrexham P. Parkinson League One Birmingham Transfers Birmingham vs Wrexham

Phil Parkinson has revealed that Birmingham “outbidded” Wrexham for summer transfer targets, with the Red Dragons unable to compete with the Blues.