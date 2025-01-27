'The perfect example' - Chelsea star Naomi Girma reveals how USWNT icon Alex Morgan helped her reach 'highest level' as world's most expensive female footballer targets WSL and Champions League success following move from San Diego Wave
Chelsea's record signing Naomi Girma has revealed how USWNT icon Alex Morgan helped her reach the 'highest level' after joining the Blues.
- Chelsea land Girma in world-record transfer
- Regarded as one of world's best defenders
- Reveals influence Morgan has had on her career