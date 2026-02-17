The perfect Bruno Fernandes replacement? Man Utd legend urges Cole Palmer to make 'incredibly exciting' transfer and tells current captain to consider quitting Old Trafford

The Portuguese maestro has been the undisputed heartbeat of United since his arrival, often carrying the team through turbulent spells with his relentless creativity. However, with the club now under the stewardship of part-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a new era of strategic realignment has begun. While the long-term vision is to return United to the pinnacle of football, the immediate future remains murky, as the team continue to struggle for consistency on the pitch. It is against this backdrop of uncertainty that Saha believes the Portuguese playmaker must weigh his loyalty against his dwindling time at the top level.

Speaking on the player's dilemma, Saha admitted that while Fernandes’ dedication to the badge is unquestionable, the lack of a clear sporting pathway under the new hierarchy is a valid concern. "I think for the respect that we all have for Bruno Fernandes, I think he's a terrific player. He has to consider his future because, looking at the strategy of INEOS, the way they think is very uncertain," Saha told CasinoHawks.

The former striker noted that at 31 years old, Fernandes' ambition to lift the biggest prizes in football might not align with a club still deep in a transitional phase. "The reality is, you can love the club as much as you want, it doesn't matter. At some point, you have to make your own decision," Saha added. "It's not only about trophies, because we know 100%... that Bruno wants to win a major trophy with Manchester United."