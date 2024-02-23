What next for Pep Lijnders? Liverpool assistant reveals what future holds after confirming he will depart Anfield with Jurgen Klopp

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleWhat next for Pep Lijnders? Liverpool assistant reveals what future holds after confirming he will depart Anfield with Jurgen KloppPepijn LijndersJuergen KloppLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool assistant Pep Lijnders has talked about his reasons for departing Anfield with Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLijnders reveals future after Klopp departureWill leave the club along with the rest of staffWill not decide on his future until end of season