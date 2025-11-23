Pep Guardiola wants to buy £13.5m luxury Barcelona mansion as Man City manager's divorce from wife Cristina Serra nears completion

The couple have been together for over 30 years having first met in 1994 and married in 2014. However, despite separating, reports suggest that Guardiola and Serra have remained amicable and continue to see themselves as a family with their three children.

Negotiations over their divorce have been described as "friendly" as the pair use the same lawyer to iron out the finer details in their divorce. By using the same lawyer, it means that the end of their marriage will not be contested by either Guardiola and Serra.

The divorce was described as "imminent" back in August with reports in Spain suggesting that there is no way back for the Spanish pair as the couple. And Guardiola is said to be eyeing up a £13.5m Barcelona mansion, which is just a short walk from Guardiola and Serra's £8.5m marital home.