Pep Guardiola launches stinging tirade against VAR after Antoine Semenyo's disallowed goal for Man City in FA Cup clash with Newcastle - revealing bitterness over 2025 final defeat

City took a significant stride towards Wembley on Tuesday night, overcoming the defending champions Newcastle United 2-0 at St James’ Park in the first leg of their semi-final tie. However, the result was almost secondary to the post-match fireworks provided by Guardiola. The City boss used his press conference to unleash a stinging critique of the Video Assistant Referee system, specifically focusing on a laborious six-minute review that ruled out a strike from new signing Semenyo. The incident served as a catalyst for Guardiola to air a laundry list of historical grievances, painting a picture of a manager who feels his side is consistently held to a different standard than their rivals.
While Semenyo had already found the net once to silence the Geordie crowd, his celebrations for a brace were cut short by an agonisingly long check for a marginal offside. For Guardiola, the length of the delay and the ambiguity of the "lines" used by the officials were evidence of a system in disarray.