Pep Guardiola gives spiky response to Erling Haaland form question as Man City boss jokes he hasn't spoken to any of his players in 'last three years'

The match sees former City players Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane come face-to-face with Guardiola. Gundogan left City last summer after a mixed second spell at the club following a glorious seven-year stint. Sane spent four years with the club, winning two Premier League titles among a slew of other trophies before heading to Bayern Munich in 2020.

"Huge contribution," Guardiola said when describing both players' impact. "I'm grateful for both of them, incredibly lovely people. I'm happy to see them back tomorrow. Gundo was here a little longer but Leroy was really important here, he gave us something we needed. Gundo was the captain for the Treble season, a massive character, a player similar to Bernardo - top player in the top games, big player in the big games."

Asked whether the two players' knowledge would be able to help their current coach Okan Buruk prepare for the match, he said: "They should do it. I would do it. We know each other quite well. We don't know exactly which players are going to play tomorrow and the way they are going to attack or defend, unless they have a spy in the locker room. Especially Gundo, we have been in a thousand million meetings together."