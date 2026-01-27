Pep Guardiola gives spiky response to Erling Haaland form question as Man City boss jokes he hasn't spoken to any of his players in 'last three years'

Haaland was left out of a starting XI for the first time in a Premier League game this season as City overcame Wolves 2-0 on Saturday in a bid to keep the Norwegian sharp for the final game in the league phase of the Champions League. Guardiola's side find themselves outside the top eight and need to beat the Turkish giants and hope other results go their way to qualify automatically for the knockout stage and avoid having to play a play-off tie.
Guardiola had claimed two weeks ago that Haaland was "exhausted" due to the relentless match schedule but on Tuesday he said the man who has scored 26 goals this season was not to blame for his latest slump. Haaland's last goal was a penalty against Brighton on January 7, while he last found the net in open play against West Ham on December 20.