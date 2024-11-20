Pep Guardiola claims he is 'not proud' of his raging dressing room tirades as Man City boss admits he is sometimes 'unable to control himself'
Pep Guardiola does not feel "proud" of his raging dressing room tirades but the Manchester City boss sometimes is "unable to control himself".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- City's new documentary shared dressing room clips
- Guardiola was seen having a go at Foden and Rodri
- The manager admits he needs to tone himself down