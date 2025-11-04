Pep Guardiola bizarrely implies he'd never heard of Jobe Bellingham before Jude's brother joined Borussia Dortmund & explains giving Man City stars day off 24 hours before Champions League clash

City endured a torrid time last season in the first edition of the revamped Champions League. They only scraped their way into the knockout playoffs as they finished 22nd out of 36 teams in the league phase thanks to a comeback victory over Club Brugge in their last game. The sides placed ninth to 24th qualify for the playoffs to advance to the last 16 and City were in serious danger of missing out after drawing at home to Feyenoord and losing away to Juventus, Sporting CP and eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.
City have taken seven points from their first three games and have their next two fixtures, against Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola believes they will have a calmer path to qualifying for the playoffs, if not directly to the last 16 by virtue of finishing in the top eight, as the squad is not depleted by injuries as it was this time last year.
"It is not about being not prepared last season," he said. "Last season we were injured. Fifty-percent of the squad were injured during months and months and especially during that period when there are a lot of games. Of course we are prepared for the format and for the old one. We will be ready. It is just last season, we had a lot of problems in terms of not having players and that was more difficult."