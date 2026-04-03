Pep Guardiola praises 'absolute legend' Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool star's final showdown against Man City

As the curtain begins to fall on one of the Premier League's most iconic individual careers, Guardiola has stopped to offer his respect. Addressing the media ahead of Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium, the Manchester City manager did not hold back in his admiration for the forward who has so often been the thorn in his side.

“One of the greats. What a player! I think he's an incredible human being,” Guardiola told reporters. “Goals and assists, an absolute legend for Liverpool and for the whole Premier League for what he has done. I think it's a good moment to say goodbye to him in this country tomorrow, he deserves the incredible recognition that he has given to world football, especially in this country.”